A strange salvo from Salve: Senior lawyer's doctrine of 'judicial review', battle cry of 'discretion' astonishing, writes Mumbai-based lawyer

"The toad beneath the harrow knows

Exactly where each tooth-point goes;

The butterfly upon the road

Preaches contentment to that toad."

- Rudyard Kipling: Paget M.P.

It was with a sense of alarm that I read Harish Salve's "crie de 'cour" entitled "Rise and Fall of the PIL", in the TOI of 5 June, 2020, not only because of the unjustified and vituperative attack on those whose political views are not the same as his, but because I find Salve's doctrine of "Judicial Review," and his battle cry of "discretion" astonishing, to say the least.

I believe it is borne of his desire to rationalise and justify the numerous instances of the grave abdication of its judicial powers and functions by the Supreme Court in the past year and more.

In innumerable cases, the petitions brought before the court cried out for it to promptly intervene, and to exercise the vast powers conferred upon it by our Constitution, in order to do justice to those who needed it the most " the poor and the oppressed. And it is precisely because the starving and dying migrants, or those oppressed in Jammu and Kashmir, or activists and journalists imprisoned on trumped up charges by an overbearing State, were not able to approach the court themselves, for reasons that all, except Salve, could see that the gross violation of their fundamental rights had to be taken up by others in PILs.

This abject failure of the Supreme Court has been the subject of comment and criticism by the press, electronic media, social media, activists, NGOs, lawyers and a few brave retired judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts. Mr. Salve doesn't seem to like this, perhaps because this dissatisfaction with the court in the migrants case, finally bore fruit, with the court belatedly passing orders against the Executive, regarding the plight of the migrants.

This might explain Salve's attempted sarcasm and intemperate language suggesting these persons and groups seek the "enforcement of pseudo-constitutional rights." It also explains the carte blanche which he repeatedly gives to the "elected executive." Salve's political and legal philosophy, which he enthusiastically advocates for the courts to adopt, is one of unbridled and unfettered power to the executive to do as it pleases. In fact, he praises the recent approach of the Supreme Court, in putting it's faith in the executive, whilst the rights and lives of citizens are trampled on and flagrantly violated. Echoes of the "Rise of the Third Reich"! But that wouldn't disturb Mr. Salve.

However, one cannot attribute motives to the Judge or Judgment is not right To say Judgment is to favour a political party or Judge has acted in favour of Political Party is wrong. Supreme Court is not a dartboard - Harish Salve " Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 29, 2020

Not surprisingly, exalting the elected executive is Salve's theme song throughout his diatribe against "Left leaning economic philosophies". Salve, who sanctimoniously declaims that motives should not be ascribed to judges and judgments, and that their intellectual integrity must never be questioned, promptly and conveniently goes on to ascribe motives and intellectual dishonesty to those whom he attacks.

Rejoicing in the "course correction" regarding PILs, he attacks those in favour of PILs in these words: "This course correction by the court has unsurprisingly upset those who had gotten used to using the judicial system to dictate their philosophy to the elected executive. In their arrogance, they perceive any court which does not toe their line as being subservient to the executive. Judges are maligned as a warning to those who follow."

It is also unclear as to how Salve has divined a "course correction" in the Supreme Court's approach to PILs post-2014, for the court has developed no identifiable jurisprudence on judicial restraint in PIL matters; what can be discerned is a judicial temperament for entertaining PIL 'causes' regarding standing to the national anthem at cinema halls and changing the country's name to Bharat, to mention two of the most glaring examples.

And it is precisely because of these choices made by the courts that the judiciary cannot be shielded from criticism for its choices and the resultant implications. That the most trenchant criticism in recent times has been reserved for PILs relating to the rights of millions of starving migrants, instead of far more dubious causes raised in PIL, is a damning reflection on Salve and those who share his views.

