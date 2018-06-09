It was strange, odd, weird: Kajol on voicing 'Incredibles 2' Elastigirl

After 'VIP 2' Bollywood actress Kajol will voice for Elastigirl in the Hindi dubbed version of 'Incredibles 2'. The (Hindi) team had a press meet in Mumbai. Talking about her experience with Disney India's Bikram Duggal, she said, "It was a little strange and weird to dub for Elastigirl because it was somebody else's voice and body. But the process was so exciting at the same time. At the end of it, I wished I had a super power like that."'Incredibles 2'is being released 14 years after the original hit 'The Incredibles'