Stranded Indian expatriate leaves Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, April 7 (IANS) An Indian expatriate who was prevented from leaving Saudi Arabia over a car loan has finally left the country after a travel ban against him was lifted due to efforts of community workers and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah.

Rajan Palakkundu Parambil, a 53-year-old worker from Malappuram in Kerala, was employed by a contracting company in Najran, a Saudi city that shares a border with Yemen, the Saudi Gazette reported.

The firm ran into trouble as many workers left the company as a result of frequent missile attacks by the Shia Houthi militias in Yemen.

"There are no words to describe my ordeal. I was suffering every hour and every day for the last two years because I was not able to travel home," Rajan told the Saudi Gazette.

According to Rajan, his employer had bought a car in his name on installment for work-related purposes. After a short stint in Najran, Rajan moved to Jeddah to work for a different employer.

However, when Rajan decided to return home for good, he learned that he was placed under a travel ban and not allowed to leave Saudi Arabia without settling the outstanding amount for the car.

His residency visa also expired in this period.

The Keralite community in Jeddah came together to bail him out with the support of the Indian consulate, which negotiated with the car dealer for leniency. Subsequently the dealer agreed to settle for a less amount.

