Stranded Australian Players May Stay in India or Take Detour

Australian players stranded at the postponed IPL will either stay back in India or move to a third country as Cricket Australia (CA) and Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) on Tuesday made it clear that they would not seek exemptions to their national government's norms.

The Australian government has suspended all flights from India till 15 May, leaving around 9,000 Aussies, including cricketers and former cricketers, stranded in the country that is reeling under the pandemic with fresh COVID-19 cases up to three and a half to four lakhs being reported daily.

Also Read: IPL Postponed Due to COVID, BCCI Assures Safe Passage for Players

"CA and the ACA respect the decision of the Australian Government to pause travel from India until at least 15 May and will not seek exemptions," said their joint statement on Tuesday.

While three of the Aussie players in IPL – Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals) – left for Australia before the government imposed flight ban, the remaining cricketers stayed back.

If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 3, 2021

Umpire Paul Reiffel decided to return but could not as his flight via Qatar too were cancelled. Commentator Michael Slater had to escape to Maldives and lashed out at the government that was not allowing entry to its citizens from India.

And for those who think this is a money exercise. Well forget it. This is what I do for a living and I have not made a penny having left early. So please stop the abuse and think of the thousands dying in India each day. It's called empathy. If only our government had some! — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 3, 2021

The statement added that the two Aussie bodies back Indian cricket board's decision to postpone IPL with the CA being in direct contact with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ensure safe passage to players.

Story continues

"CA and the ACA understand the decision of the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the 2021 Indian Premier League for the safety and wellbeing of all participants," the statement said.

"CA is in direct contact with the BCCI as they work through plans to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators back home to Australia."

Also Read: Timeline of COVID Cases Leading to the Suspension of IPL

On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison backtracked on the possibility of jailing those arriving to Australian shores from India following heavy criticism back home.

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI had announced the postponement of IPL through a statement. The decision was made after more COVID-19 positive cases emerged in the IPL bio-bubble following those on Monday.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council and BCCI in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect," said a BCCI statement.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind," it said.

Also Read: 4 India Women’s Cricketers to Play The Hundred as BCCI Grants NOC

The BCCI confirmed that all players will return to their families after it emerged that SunRisers Hyderabad's(SRH) Wriddhiman Saha in Delhi and Delhi Capitals' (DC) Amit Mishra in Ahmedabad tested positive on Tuesday.

On Monday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, had tested positive along with the ground staff at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. That forced three teams - KKR, CSK and DC to go into isolation. However, more positive cases on Tuesday made it impossible for the league to continue.

. Read more on IPL by The Quint.Designers and Brands Boycott Kangana Post Twitter SuspensionStranded Australian Players May Stay in India or Take Detour . Read more on IPL by The Quint.