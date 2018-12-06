STPI to invest Rs 120 cr in Bengal in single project

Kolkata, Dec 6 (IANS) In a bid to boost exports, the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is making an investment of Rs 120 crore in a single project here to expand the scope of delivery of technology services to eastern and northeastern parts of the country.

To be set up on a built-up area of around 2 lakh square feet, the project will house a network operating centre and a data centre and offer high speed data communication services to the IT and ITeS industry in the state.

"The largest investment for STPI on a single project is in the incubation centre at Salt Lake. There will be a network operating centre and a data centre in a single ecosystem which will offer high speed data communication services to the IT and ITeS industry in Bengal," said its Director General Omkar Rai.

--IANS

bdc/mr