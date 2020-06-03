A Story of Protests: Are India & America Failing Their Minorities?

Recently, George Floyd, 46, was murdered in broad daylight in Minnesota, US. A policeman pinned Floyd down with his knees on his neck for over seven minutes, while the 46-year-old screamed saying he couldn’t breathe and begged for water. George was unarmed.

The absolutely horrifying video went viral, but it also instantly reminded me of a video that came from our very own national capital in February, during the anti-CAA-NRC protests. Five men lay on the streets, their shirts covered in blood, as they were beaten up with lathis, and forced to sing the national anthem by the police, the latter asking them to prove their loyalty to the state, saying ‘achi tarah ga (sing properly)’. One of the men, Faizan, eventually succumbed to his injuries.

But that’s not all. It is also the striking inaction that ensues after violence against the weak. Ahmaud Arbery was murdered as he was jogging down and was chased by two white men in a truck, and later shot. Nothing was done for months after, until the video footage emerged.

Such inaction is often seen in India. It took over three decades for the cops behind the Hashimpura massacre to be brought to justice, despite there being incriminating photographs. Let us not forget Pehlu Khan, whose lynching was filmed in broad daylight. However, the case took forever to progress at all, with no arrests made for too long a time, bringing up the ‘No One Killed Pehlu Khan’ headlines. Even then, ministers came out and said that both sides are at fault, which might remind you of President Trump saying the same thing after the Charlottesville shooting. Of course, there are his recent apathetic comments about protests in America:

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts” may also remind you of the “goli marron salon ko” taunts.

A survey by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies showed that nearly half of India’s police force feel that Muslims are naturally more likely to commit violence, while the Prison Statistics report of 2018 shows that majority of prisoners in jails are Dalits and Muslims. The US has similar problems. According to a Prison Policy Initiative report, Black Americans make up 40 percent of the incarcerated population, despite representing only about 13 percent of the population.

