Story of mankind's origin very relevant: Frederic Fougea

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Frederic Fougea's docu-drama "First Man" released in 2017, but it will reach the Indian audience two years later. The French director says the story of the origin of mankind is very relevant as it will teach people what they are made of.

The two-hour special series will premiere on Discovery Channel on Tuesday night in India.

It will take viewers on a journey 25 million years ago to explore the ancestral roots of man at the time of the great apes.

"It's important to go back and understand where we are coming from. This story origin of mankind is very relevant. It teaches us what we are made of, how we evolved, what we are today," Fougea told IANS in a telephonic interview.

His main goal is to address a wide audience.

It is directed by Fougea and Jerome Guiot, with scientific direction from Pascal Picq.

"It (the project) was huge because it took two years of preparation. Six months went into making prosthetics and creating masks. So, it was important to share this much amount of work. We got on really well together," he said.

Its special effects make-up team had earlier worked on Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer "The Revenant".

"They came with a truck. Actors had to reach the set at 2 a.m. because it would take six hours of make-up. It was a huge team," he said.

