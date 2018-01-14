'Story of God With Morgan Freeman' renewed

Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) "The Story of God with Morgan Freeman" has been renewed for a third season, which will again follow the Academy Award-winning actor on an international journey as he discovers the power of religion and how it touches all of our lives.

The National Geographic channel announced this at the Television Critics Association winter press tour here on Saturday, reports variety.com.

Freeman will travel to some of the world's holiest sites and speak with religious leaders, scientists, historians and archaeologists to try to shed light on questions about the divine. He had visited India for the first season.

