Stop 'venomous propaganda', Pakistan tells Indian media

Islamabad, July 26 (IANS) Pakistan on Thursday denounced what it called an uproar triggered by the Indian media over general elections in Pakistan and asked the neighbouring country to focus on its internal affairs.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that elections are a part of the democratic process and the Indian media must focus on its internal matters.

He urged India to stop propagating "venomous propaganda" against Pakistan.

Faisal said that the position of any leading party must be accepted in the wake of the election results.

Several Indian media outlets had claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's victory could create serious problems for India in the region.

They had alleged that Khan exploited anti-Indian slogans to gain electoral ground for the PTI.

