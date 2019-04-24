Stop doing all the 'jumlebaazi', discuss major issues: CM Ashok Gehlot to PM Modi

While addressing the medipersons in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gehlot said, "PM Modi speaks really good things. He said, 'either I will live or the terrorists'. You just say this while Indira Gandhi did that. She removed the roots of the terrorism. Stop doing all the 'jumlebaazi' and discuss all the major issues that are currently India is facing. Unemployment is one of the biggest issues, Indian youth is facing. Farmers are doing suicide and he's not speaking on it. He speaks about the 'patriotism' as if no one else is patriotic in this country more than him. Democracy is strong in the unity in diversity while all the religious issues break the real meaning of democratic elections. "