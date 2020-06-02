Stop Blaming China – India-Nepal Should Not Have Delayed Talks

In an unprecedented move, on 29 May, the Nepal Army released a strongly worded statement against two media reports in India that sought to press divisions between the Army and Nepal government over the border dispute with India. Stating that the two media reports titled “In a huge setback to PM Oli, Nepal’s new political map hits a road block” published in Hindustan Times on 27 May, and another by tfipost.com, “Oli ordered Nepal Chief of Army to rebut Indian Army Chief’s remarks, the Nepalese general said ‘No thanks’ were ‘woven with lies, innuendo and mischief’” – the statement said that nothing could be “farther from the truth” than these write-ups which claim that the Nepal Army chief refused to obey the instructions of the government to rebut the 15 May statement of Indian Army Chief General MM Navarane.

Nepal Army Directly Reacts to Indian Media Reports For the First Time

The General had said that the border dispute may have been caused at the behest of a third country – implying the role of China. The statement further said that, “Nepali Army regrets the reckless, mischievous and irresponsible write-up and its contents with scant respect to the truth and facts.” It said that the write-ups are clearly “intended to undermine the Nepali Army as an institution and its constitutional obligation.”

This is noteworthy, as it is for the first time that the Nepal Army has directly reacted to media reports in India.

Since the 15 May statement of the Indian Army Chief, some prominent media houses in India have resorted to Nepal-bashing over the Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura disputes, with one TV channel calling Nepal a “Chinese puppet”. This has led to huge public angst against Indian media in Nepal. Such media stories not only create an adverse environment in bilateral ties, but also have the potential to derail the long-existing friendly relations between the two armies, especially at a time when the Indian government is looking at “constructive and positive” efforts towards the settlement of the border dispute with Nepal. Even Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has sent a conciliatory message to Nepal.

Nepal’s Internal Politics Over Lipulekh

Following the inauguration of a new road towards Lipulekh, above Kalapani, on 8 May by the Defence Ministry, the Nepal government issued a new map on 20 May which includes a 335 sq km strip as claimed by Nepal as its territory, north of Kumaon in India. Soon a proposal for amendment to the Constitution was registered and the all-party meeting held on 26 May fully endorsed the government’s decision to update the map in Nepal’s national emblem.

However, on 27 May, the parliament did not take up the proposal, stating that the opposition, the Nepali Congress (NC), had sought more time to discuss the matter in its Central Working Committee. The NC, on its part, clarified through a statement that it is not delaying the amendment process and is rather, behind the government for the move.

The government of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli now has the backing of all opposition parties, given the public sentiment in Nepal over a matter of territorial integrity.

In fact, Nepal has not ever witnessed such unity in its foreign policy positioning with India. The amendment proposal, now re-tabled in the Parliament, is set to go through sooner than later.

Since the border blockade of 2015, which is still fresh in the minds of the Nepali public, this is the second time that India-Nepal relations have hit rock bottom

For Nepal PM KP Oli, the tables have turned very quickly in his favour, as, not many weeks ago, he was facing an intense struggle inside the party.

That the communication channels have been either put off or not given adequate importance is also clear from the fact that the Nepali ambassador to India has not even been able to talk to the MEA to express Nepal’s viewpoint.

To Call India-Nepal Border Row As One ‘Motivated by China’, Is Taking It Too Far

For PM Oli, the tables have turned very quickly in his favour, as, not many weeks ago, he was facing an intense struggle inside the party. There could have been a possible break-up in the ruling Communist Party of Nepal with two prominent leaders – Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal – voicing dissatisfaction over the government’s failure at governance and the handling of the COVID-19 crisis. It was believed that the Chinese had played an active role in keeping the party unity intact. But to call the Kalapani, Lipulekh crisis as one ‘motivated by China’ by the Indian Army Chief and the media is far-fetched, for this has been a long-standing issue between the two countries.

Beijing’s silence over the recent development should be an indicator that it treats this matter as a bilateral issue between Nepal and India.

