Stones Hurled at BJP Rally Attended by Suvendu in West Bengal

A political rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party which saw the attendance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy in Purba Medinipur’s Nandigram reportedly had to be called off on Friday, 8 January, after stones were hurled at the leaders, reported The Hindu.

According to the report, ruckus ensued at the show of strength for Adhikari, after some people raised slogans, breached the barricade and then hurled stones at leaders on the dais.

The ruckus was created by ‘agitated party supporters’, The Hindu reported.

Following the incident, Adhikari, whose high-profile switch from the TMC to BJP last December grabbed national headlines, said that he had never faced such a situation in his life.

Bengal BJP Smells Conspiracy

Reacting to the incident, BJP Bengal unit’s vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to disrupt the event, reported Hindustan Times.

"“This was definitely a conspiracy to foil the event. There could have been a stampede as people had started running helter-skelter without realising what was going on.”" - Jay Prakash Majumdar to Hindustan Times.

At the meeting, in which speakers attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, several TMC members had joined the BJP.

According to Hindustan Times, while the state BJP maintains that outsiders had created ruckus, some local BJP leaders said that chaos descended after some BJP workers raised slogans against TMC leaders joining the BJP.

(With inputs from The Hindu and Hindustan Times.)

