Stone thrown at Australian team bus in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 11 (IANS) Australia's cricket squad suffered a scare after a stone was thrown at their bus on its return to a city hotel from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here.

The incident took place on Tuesday night after Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 International (T20I).

"Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!" Australian batsman Aaron Finch wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of the broken window of the bus.

No one was, however, injured.

Australia also witnessed a similar incident during their tour of Bangladesh last month.

The Barsapara Stadium hosted its first international match on Tuesday.

--IANS

