Stokes named in England squad for India ODIs

London, June 29 (IANS) Ben Stokes is set to return to action after the all-rounder was named in England's 14-man squad for the three-match One-day International (ODI) series against India, starting July 12.

Stokes is stepping up his recovery from a torn left-hamstring with a game for Durham Jets against Yorkshire Vikings in the T20 Blast next Thursday and, should he get through unscathed, will be available for selection in England's T20I against India in Bristol on Sunday.

The all-rounder last competed in a 50-over international for England in New Zealand, which was his first competitive action after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) banned him from international cricket after his involvement in the incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September of last year.

With the India ODI series beginning on July 12, Stokes will be able to build-up match practice ahead of the five-match Test series with India, starting August 1.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings was dropped from the squad following a poor run of form, which saw him scoring just 12 (against Scotland) and 11 (Australia).

Pacer Sam Curran also missed out after having been drafted into the ODI squad for the Australia series as injury cover for his brother, Tom, and Jake Ball.

While he subsequently made his debut in the fifth and final ODI, taking two for 44 and contributing 15 with the bat, the return of both quicks saw the 20-year-old drop out.

England are currently high on confidence after whitewashing an under-strength Australia 5-0 but will need to be at their best when they face second-ranked India.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood.

--IANS

