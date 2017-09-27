Stokes, Hales dropped for fourth ODI against Windies after the former's arrest

London [U.K.], Sept 27 (ANI): England have dropped Ben Stokes and Alex Hales from their side to play West Indies in the fourth one-day international at The Oval after the former was arrested early on Monday morning , the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

The duo has been made unavailable for the Wednesday match after Stokes was arrested in Bristol in the early hours of Monday morning. Hales was with Stokes on Sunday night.

According to the ECB Director of England Cricket Andrew Strauss, Stokes, who was held overnight and released under investigation late on Monday, will not be joining the team in London.

He also said that Hales, who was with Stokes on Sunday night, did not train on Tuesday and returned to Bristol to assist the police with the investigation.

Strauss added that further details cannot be revealed on the same.

England is due to name their squad for the Ashes Test series in Australia on Wednesday. (ANI)