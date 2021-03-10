STL announces addition of JS Deepak to its Board of Advisors

PUNE, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH) , an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced the appointment of JS Deepak to its Board of Advisors. An IAS officer from the 1982 batch, JS Deepak will work closely with the STL leadership team and its Board of Directors to advise the company on its strategic roadmap.

For India to become Atmanirbhar in digital, it needs a seamless policy environment that leverages technology advancements to generate economic gains. JS Deepak will counsel STL in key policy-related areas that can help India drive digital infrastructure investments and further the broadband goals outlined in National Digital Communications Policy.

A driver of technological adoption, JS Deepak has previously worked as Secretary Telecom and Secretary Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India. The first ever harmonization, sharing and trading of spectrum in India happened on his watch in 2016-17. As Joint Secretary, Telecom from 2008-10, JS led the design and conduct of the first ever 3G/4G spectrum auctions in India. He was also India's Ambassador & Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at Geneva for 3 years and Additional Secretary, Commerce. He has an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad and pursued an advanced course in Health Communication from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA.

About working with the STL executive team, JS Deepak commented, 'India is in a unique position to leapfrog with digital infrastructure. STL, with its strong capability to build future-ready networks and digital ecosystems, is set to define the digital journey of billions in India and across the globe. It is very exciting to work with such a forward-looking company centred on innovation and help it create and implement growth strategies.' Speaking on JS Deepak's appointment, KS Rao, CEO, Network Software and Services Business, STL, said: 'STL has been building digital infrastructure across the country for rural and urban citizens, telecom and defence networks. A conducive policy environment will surely pave the way for making India an Atmanirbhar, digital leader. I would like to welcome JS Deepak who has been an agent of positive change across his career in ministries, regulatory bodies, and as a representative of India at WTO. I am joined by the STL leadership in welcoming him and we look forward to his counsel.' About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

Our fully 5G ready digital network solutions help telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. STL provides integrated 5G ready end-to-end solutions range from wired to wireless, design to deployment, and connectivity to compute. Our core capabilities lie in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software, and System Integration.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next-generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With a global patent portfolio of 462 to our credit, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centre of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre, cable, and interconnect subsystem manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China, and Brazil, along with two software-development centers across India and a data centre design facility in the UK.

