Still wondering what to gift this Raksha Bandhan? Meet this boy who gifted his sister toilet

As the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan is just a day away, a brother gifted 'toilet' to his sister in Rudragarh Nausi Village of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district. Worried for his sister going out to attend nature's call, Rachit Pandey decided to get a toilet built for his dear sister this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to make India a clean nation. The initiative has garnered immense appreciation and support from the masses.