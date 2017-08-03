Still probing Ramjas incident: Police

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Delhi Police on Thursday told a court that it was examining students and teachers to identify who allegedly raised anti-national slogans at Ramjas College in Delhi University.

The police said the authenticity of a video footage provided by the complainant was not clear as it had been obtained from unknown social network and media websites and "apparently looks doctored".

Police filed a nine-page Action Taken Report before Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra, who listed the matter for August 29 for further hearing.

The court was hearing a criminal complaint of advocate Vivek Garg, who alleged that "massive anti-national slogans" were raised by members of the All India Students Association (AISA) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) at a Ramjas College event in March this year.

On February 21 and 22, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and activists of the Left-leaning AISA clashed at the college campus.

Police said they had asked the college principal to provide the CCTV footage or any video recording of the incident.

Regarding the visuals provided by the complainant, the police said: "There is no authentic source of the media content and it appears that it has been made from antecedent events such as previous speeches of Umar Khalid."

The police told the court it was analysing the footage.

It said four police officers who were on duty at the college have already been suspended and departmental action was contemplated against them.

--IANS

akk/mr