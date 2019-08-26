We are still the fastest growing economy in the world: CEA KV Subramanian
Chief Economic Advisor to Government of India, KV Subramanian said that India is the fastest growing economy in the world and it is important to focus on economic growth as well as structural reforms. While speaking to ANI, KV Subramanian said, "It's important to focus on economic growth and structural reforms. We're still the fastest growing economy in the world, we'll continue to be in that position. The govt continues to focus on investment."