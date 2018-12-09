Still docked at 'very poor', Delhi's air quality refuses to improve

Delhi's air quality refuses to move out of the 'very poor' condition tag. As of Sunday, precautionary measures were still ripe suggesting against outdoor excursions. Still covered in a visible blanket of smog, the union territory continues to choke months on. It has been a while since Delhi breathed safer, cleaner air and respite from hazardous air quality conditions still seems like a far thought to the locals. Yet, people still came out in the morning and went about their daily schedule of morning walks and commuting to work. Pollutants called PM 10, which are strong enough to cause respiratory diseases were recorded at 333 in the 'poor' category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The PM 2.5, which are finer and are capable of entering the bloodstream, through the lungs, docked at 182, in the 'very poor' category. These reading were recorded at 08:30 am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature in Delhi will remain stable as yesterday, with highs and lows reaching 24 Degree Celsius and 7 Degree Celsius along with shallow fog in the air. With little or no possibility of rains, Delhi is expected to choke under the blanket of smog for longer. The menace of air pollution is not restricted to Delhi or the National Capital Region, but, is also engulfing most parts of the country especially metropolitan cities.