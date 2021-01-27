‘Stigma for India’: Anna Hazare on farmers’ tractor rally turns violent

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Jan 27 (ANI): Speaking to media in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar on January 26, social activist Anna Hazare spoke on violence that took place during farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi. Hazare said, “The violence that occurred in the national capital during farmers’ protest (tractor rally) is a stigma for our country. Constitution never stops you from doing protest but it should not be violent and aggressive.” “Causing loss to the nation’s property and creating hurdles for the people is not acceptable for India,” he added.