UP STF team visits Hathras victim's family

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): A team of Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police, which is probing the alleged conspiracy to incite caste clash in the state following the Hathras incident, visited the family of the victim on Monday.

Sources said the team posed questions about a Congress leader who allegedly made a controversial speech about the Hathras incident.

UP government on October 16 said that an STF will investigate the conspiracy to incite riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of the Hathras incident.

UP Police had registered an FIR on October 7 against four persons with alleged links to Popular Front of India (PFI) who were "going to Hathras to disrupt peace as part of a larger conspiracy".

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was tortured and allegedly gang-raped in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital. (ANI)