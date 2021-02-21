UP STF raids PFI office in Shaheenbagh; pamphlet, CDs and pen drives seized

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) conducted raids at the Popular Front of India’s office located in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area. The cops have also seized pamphlet, CDs and DVDs and pen drives, poster, placards and banners from their office. The UP STF has said that raids on PFI and CFI locations were conducted in the national capital after PFI members arrested from Mathura in October last year gave credible information during questioning. This comes after two persons connected to PFI for planning to target those holding important positions in Hindu organizations were arrested. Explosives, detonators, weapons and incriminating documents were seized from them. Listen in!