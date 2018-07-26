Steyn hints at quitting limited overs cricket post 2019 World Cup

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) South Africa pacer Dale Steyn is likely to retire from limited overs cricket after the 2019 World Cup and believes his experience will help him earn a place in the national squad for the mega event in England and Wales.

"I will be trying to get to that World Cup (in England). But after the World Cup, I don't see myself playing white ball cricket for South Africa. By the time the next World Cup comes, I will be 40," Steyn told mediapersons at a promotional event here on Thursday.

"If you look at the (South Africa) batting line-up, our top six have played 1,000 games, but lower half, from eight to eleven who are currently playing, not even 150 games. You need to draw on experience.

"I hope that will be my trump card when the selection comes to the World Cup. I may not necessarily play all the time. But I think my experience will help with me just being there," the 35-year-old Steyn expressed.

Steyn however said he would love to continue playing Tests.

"When it comes to Test cricket, I would like to play as long as possible. I have finally come out of a cloud of injuries. I broke my shoulder and in my first game on return (against India at Cape Town), I landed in a foot hole. It was rotten luck," the pacer said.

"It's quite difficult to come back from a broken shoulder, especially with your bowling arm. I feel that's (injury) gone and now I am fit.

"I played two Test matches without an injury (against Sri Lanka recently), bowled at good pace and never went off the field because of niggles. It's a big plus," he added.

