Steven Spielberg had clear vision for 'Ready Player One'

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Actor Tye Sheridan says Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg had a very clear vision about what he wants to portray in sci-fi action adventure "Ready Player One".

"Steven was always very engaged with us and clear about his vision. It was so helpful for us to be on the same page with him and to know exactly what he wanted," Sheridan said in a statement.

"The entire experience was incredible. I learned so much," he added.

The Warner Bros Pictures project is based on Ernest Cline's similarly titled bestseller.

The cinematic adaptation of "Ready Player One" promises to take audiences through the journey of near-future where the population spends most of its time in an interconnected virtual space called as OASIS.

Set in 2045, "Ready Player One" centres on a quest for digital Easter Egg left behind by James Halliday, the creator of virtual reality world - OASIS.

When he dies, he releases a video challenging its users to find his egg, which will give the finder his fortune.

On the plot, Spielberg said: "As you can imagine, everybody is trying to locate Halliday's Easter egg, including our unlikely young hero, Wade Watts."

The film also features Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn and T.J. Miller, along with Simon Pegg and Oscar winner Mark Rylance. It is slated to open in India on March 30.

