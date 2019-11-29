Will take steps to release Indian boats in custody: Sri Lankan President

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on November 29 announced that island nation will release the boats belonging to India which is in the custody of their authorities. Rajapaksa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he had a brief discussion over issue of fishermen. "We (PM Modi and President Rajapaksa) discussed in length the fishermen issue. We will take steps to release the boats belonging to India in our custody," said Rajapaksa. The Sri Lankan President is on a three day visit to India.