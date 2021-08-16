Will Take All Steps to Ensure Safety of Indians: MEA on Afghanistan Crisis

The Government of India will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of the Indian nationals and its interests in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, 16 August, a day after the Taliban takeover of the country.

Acknowledging that the security situation in Kabul has 'deteriorated significantly in the last few days', the MEA said they are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the repatriation process.

What Else Did the MEA Say?

The government further pointed out that it was in touch with the Indian nationals in the country who wished to return.

""We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan, Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual development, educational and people to people endeavours. We will stand by them."" - Ministry of External Affairs

Further, the MEA stated that they have been issuing periodic advisories for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Afghanistan, 'including calling for their immediate return to India'.

"We had circulated emergency contact numbers and had also been extending assistance to community members," the MEA said.

What Else Do We Know?

After two decades of war, the Taliban captured Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 10 days on Sunday, 15 August, as President Ashraf Ghani fled the war-torn country.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Ghani said, "The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen."

65 nations, including the United States of America, on Sunday also issued a joint statement urging those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to bear responsibility and accountability for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.

Video footage of Taliban commanders and armed militants moving within the walls of the presidential palace was broadcast by Al Jazeera on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, hoards of people have been attempting to escape the impending Taliban rule, as is apparent from the visuals of panic, fear, disorder and chaos that emerge from the crowded airport of Kabul.

