Stephen Colbert takes a dig at hacking incident

Los Angeles, Sep 1 (IANS) Comedian Stephen Colbert has joked about hacks and wardrobe malfunctions in two new promo clips for his stint as host of the 2017 Emmy Awards.

In the first video, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" the host is seen trying to protect the names of the 2017 Emmy winners from cyber attacks, reports rollingstone.com.

"I've had my assistant place all the envelopes in this giant safe," the comedian jokes before banging on the large lockbox.

"You ok in there?" he asks his assistant, prompting a muffled, "No".

"Only a couple more weeks," Colbert said.

In the second promo, Colbert says "Hey, has anyone seen my tuxedo?".

"Never mind, I know where I left it," he says and proceeds to rip off his suit to reveal a finely pressed tux underneath.

Colbert is nominated for two categories: Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for his show and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his live election night special.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 17. It will air live in India on September 18 on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD.

--IANS

sug/bg