Steinmeier pitches for 'new dynamics' in Germany-led investments in India

Although Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier came to India several times, this marked his first official visit after attaining presidency. While talking about his deep respect for India's diversity, he also mentioned about his business plans. "We have our common economic interests. You know perhaps that Germany has heavily invested in India, more than 1,800 companies have created more than 4,800 jobs here. This is not the end, there is still huge potential and we should give new dynamics," the German President said.