Steinhaus debuts as Bundesliga's 1st female referee in Hertha-Werder tie

Berlin, Sep 10 (IANS) Bibiana Steinhaus became Bundesliga football championship's first female referee when she was put in charge of the tie between Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen on Sunday. The match ended 1-1.

Steinhaus, who had already taken charge of lower league matches, had been fourth official in top-flight games and her promotion was widely expected, reports Efe.

As fourth official, she had to face high-tempered coaches, like Jurgen Klopp during his spell at Borussia Dortmund and Pep Guardiola during his stint at Bayern Munich.

Mathew Leckie opened the scoring for Hertha Berlin after 38 minutes into the match held at the Olympic Stadium.

Thomas Delaney scored the equaliser for Werder Bremen in the 59th minute to secure the away draw and snatch the first point for his side this season.

After this draw, Hertha Berlin hold the ninth position in the Bundesliga table with four points, while Werder Bremen are in the 16th place with a single point.

--IANS

