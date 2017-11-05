Steffi Graf Has Said That Serena Williams Can Break Margaret Court’s All-time Record

New Delhi: German tennis great Steffi Graf has backed Serena Williams to become the all-time leading Major winner in women’s tennis. Graf, a winner of 22 Majors, sits only behind Serena (23 Majors) and Margaret Court (24 Majors). Graf believes that American champion Serena can be at the top of that tree. Serena has set herself a target of the Australian Open next year to make a comeback.

“Absolutely, yes,” Graf said when asked if the record was within Williams’ reach. Court is renowned as the most successful player in Grand Slam history – the only player to win 10 or more titles of a single Slam – lifting the Australian Open a staggering 11 times between 1960 and 1973.

Tennis Facts!

Number of Grand Slams won;

Women's Singles 1: Margaret Court 24 2: Serena Williams 23 3: Steffi Graf 22 4: Helen Wills 19 — Sport In Short (@SportInShort) October 5, 2017





Graf is famed for having spent 377 weeks ranked world number one, was speaking in Zhuhai, China, where she is ambassador for the WTA Elite Trophy tournament.

“A lot of it is determined on her drive and if that’s what she wants to do,” she said of Williams. Australian Open organisers said in October they were hopeful of a stunning return by Williams in January as they raised the winners’ prize money to a bumper Aus$4 million (US $3.1 million). (With PTI inputs)