Stefano Sollima goes gaga over Benicio del Toro

Los Angeles, July 5 (IANS) Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima says it is incredible to watch actor Benicio Del Toro get into his role.

Sollima worked with Del Toro on "Sicario - A Day of the Soldado".

"To watch Benicio immerse himself in a character is an incredible experience," Sollima said in a statement to IANS.

"It's like he enters so completely in the character that everything he does makes sense, not for himself, but for the character," he added.

The crime-thriller follows the escalating drug war on the US-Mexico border.

After discovering that drug cartels are smuggling terrorists across the US border, the CIA sends Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and former undercover operative Alejandro (Del Toro) to eliminate the problem.

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, and will release on Friday.

