Steelers announce online ticket sales for PKL's Haryana leg

Sonepat, Aug 17 (IANS) Pro Kabaddi League franchise Haryana Steelers on Thursday announced the opening of online tickets sales for the home leg of their debut in the competition.

The games are set to be held at the Motilal Nehru School Of Sports in Rai, Sonepat, and tickets for the clashes will be priced between Rs 400 and 1,000 for the home leg scheduled to take place between September 8 and 14.

The tickets can be obtained from online ticketing portal BookMyShow. The Haryana Steelers start their campaign at home against the Patna Pirates on September 8.

--IANS

