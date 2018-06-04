If steel sector gets connected to gas, India will produce quality steel: Dharmendra Pradhan

While addressing a press conference in Dahej village Gujarat's of Bharuch, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that if steel sector gets connected to gas, then India will produce quality steel. "We have started Make in India scheme and to make it successful, it is necessary that people should get raw material easily. And if, steel starts using gas then, automatically, aviation and other major sectors where steels are important component in making products will use steels made from gas.