Stay indoors for next 2 days: Uddhav Thackeray’s appeal to citizens on Cyclone Nisarga

Mumbai, June 02 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 02 appealed to the citizens to stay indoors for the next two days as cyclone Nisarga is expected to hit the state on June 03. The cyclone is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat tomorrow. More than 20 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in both states. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra.