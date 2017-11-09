Will stay at Chelsea for long: Morata

London, Nov 9 (IANS) Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has said he will never regret his move to the London club and he hopes to serve his side for a long time.

The Spaniard, who joined Chelsea from Spanish football giants Real Madrid earlier this season has scored seven goals in 10 appearances for the club.

"I would never regret joining a club like Chelsea and hopefully, I will be a long time at Chelsea," the Spanish international was quoted as saying by Fox Sports on Thursday.

"You should never have regrets in life, all the steps that I have taken in my career have served for something and I have learned from them. I won in Italy, I won at Real Madrid and I felt important. Now I have a challenge ahead of me to be a champion in Spain, Italy and England," Morata added.

The 25-year-old, who has already won the Spanish and Italian league titles with Real Madrid and Juventus, respectively, said he wants to win the English Premier League (EPL) as well.

"None or very few Spaniards have achieved that and that is my goal. To win the Premier League and be the Spaniard that has won in three different countries," the former Real Madrid player said.

"Now there have been three games where I have not been at my best physically but I have continued to play. This is what I needed. Real Madrid are Real Madrid and any player would want to be at Real Madrid. Why would I want to leave Real Madrid? I wanted to play, nothing else," Morata added.

