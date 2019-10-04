To stay away from cricket was very tough: R Ashwin after his comeback in first Test match
As India and South Africa battle it out in the ongoing Test at the VDCA Stadium, Indian spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin quietly made a return to the Indian playing 11 after a gap of almost10 months. While addressing the press conference, he said, "To stay away from not playing cricket was very tough for me. I tried and made opportunity for myself to play some counting cricket. South Africa ended the day three at a score of 385/8, still trailing India by 117 runs."