Staubli first female referee to officiate in U-17 World Cup

Kolkata, Oct 12 (IANS) Switzerland's Esther Staubli will become the first female referee to officiate a match at the FIFA U-17 World Cup when Japan clash with New Caledonia in the final round group E match here on Saturday, a statement said.

This is in line with FIFA's objective to further develop women's football.

Staubli is one of seven women referees invited to the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 India where all the male and female match officials, nominated by FIFA's Referees Committee, have completed a host of activities together in a series of seminars, including theoretical sessions in the classroom and practical sessions on the field of play.

That FIFA has selected female referees for a men's tournament is a logical consequence of an education programme that FIFA's Refereeing Department started in 2016.

The positive results and improvements seen in the joint preparations have shown that the time has come for elite female referees to officiate in men's competitions together with their male colleagues.

-IANS

