Statue vandalism row: BR Ambedkar statue vandalised by miscreants

India's Dalit social reformer BR Ambedkar's statue was vandalised by miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Etah on Tuesday. The arm of the statue was found damaged on Tuesday morning. The damaged arm was later repaired. A case has been registered against unidentified miscreants in the regard. Recently, the statues of several national leaders were vandalised in different parts of the nation. Statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Dravidian idol Periyar were also vandalised.