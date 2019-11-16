Stats: Virat Kohli becomes 1st Indian captain with 10 innings wins

Virat Kohli congratulates India players after the 1st Test vs Bangladesh in Indore on Saturday (AP Photo)

Virat Kohli's Team India registered yet another dominating Test win over Bangladesh in Indore, wrapping up the game on Day 3 on Saturday, crushing the visitors by an innings and 130 runs.

This was Kohli's tenth innings win as India captain. This takes him past MS Dhoni's 9 innings wins as Test captain to become the most successful Indian captain in this regard. Mohammed Azharuddin had won 8.

This was also India's sixth consecutive Test win, equaling their best ever run in this format. If they win the 2nd Test vs Bangladesh, they will better this record.

India had previously won six consecutive matches under MS Dhoni in 2013 - four vs Australia and two vs West Indies.

Also, this was India's third consecutive innings win - with the last two Tests, against South Africa - having gone a similar way. In terms of innings wins, this equals India's best ever run. India had beaten Sri Lanka by an innings in three consecutive matches in 1993/94.

Kohli is already India's most successful Indian Test captain, with 32 wins in 52 matches.