Statistical Highlights of India vs Australia 1st T20I

Here are some of the stats from the first T20I between India and Australia.

New Delhi: India defeated Australia by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed first T20I in Ranchi. After rain cut short Australia’s innings, the target for India was set to 49 in six overs.

Before rain arrived Australia had scored 118/8 in 18.4 overs, with Aaron Finch (42) being the top scorer. India eventually won the match and chased down 49 in 5.3 overs after losing Rohit Sharma.

This was India’s fourth win in T20Is against Australia at home and thus continued their unbeaten streak. Here are some of the other stats from the first T20I between India and Australia:

# India’s magnificent nine-wicket victory is their largest over Australia in terms of wickets in T20Is, eclipsing the eight-wicket victory at Melbourne on February 3, 2012.

# Between October 10, 2013 and October 7, 2017, India have won seven consecutive matches against Australia in T20Is – their best winning sequence.

# India have won ten and lost four out of 14 matches played against Australia in T20Is – winning % 71.42. Their tally of wins against Australia is the most against any other opponent.

# India have won 50 matches out of 84 contested in T20Is (Lost 31, NR 2 & Tied+W 1) – success % 61.58. India became the fourth team to have won 50 matches or more in T20Is, joining Pakistan (69), South Africa (57) & Sri Lanka (51).

# Kuldeep Yadav’s match-winning figures of 2 for 16 are his best in T20Is, eclipsing the 2 for 20 vs Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS) on September 6, 2017.

# Kuldeep Yadav has received his first Man of the Match award in T20Is.

# Aaron Finch, with 334 runs at an average of 47.71 in seven innings, has set a record by an Australian batsman for the highest runs’ tally vs India in T20Is, eclipsing the 302 (ave.50.33) in eight matches by Shane Watson.

# Aaron Finch has totalled 1124 runs in 32 innings at an average of 38.75 – the highest among the Australian batsmen with at least 500 runs in T20Is.

# Chahal has dismissed Glenn Maxwell in all the four matches in international cricket – in three ODIs in the 2017- 18 series – once each at Chennai, Kolkata & Indore and in a T20I at Ranchi.

(Stats PTI)