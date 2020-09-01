States further ease restrictions as Unlock 4 commences; Bars reopen, buses ply

Chennai/Bhubaneswar/Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) As the Unlock 4 commenced on Tuesday, most of the states further eased the coronavirus-induced restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of commercial establishments like bars and hotels, while major temples like the Madurai Meenakshi and the Konark too reopened, with mandatory COVID-19 precautions.

Many states have come out with their set of rules related to relaxations permitted outside the containment zones, though they were by and large following the Centre’s August 29 guidelines on prohibiting activities of schools, colleges, cinema halls, etc till September 30.

Punjab has decided to continue with the lockdown restrictions in September, while others states like Himachal Pradesh are persisting with the curbs on inter-state transport. Some others like Delhi are yet to come out with the guidelines for this month.

Also, some states announced the lifting of local or weekend lockdowns, except in containment zones, following a direction by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shops in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed only on Sundays, instead of the two-day weekend lockdown, the state government said on Tuesday.

The government had in July announced that shops and offices would remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection.

After remaining closed for more than five months, bars and restaurants opened in states like Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Centre had allowed reopening of bars under the Unlock 4 guidelines.

State-run buses were running again in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai, while places of worship, parks, shopping malls, hotels and clubs too reopened across the state.

On June 1, after a hiatus of 68 days, government-run buses resumed operations in a limited manner in Tamil Nadu except Chennai, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

Out of the fleet strength of about 22,000 buses in state-run transport corporations, 6,090 were operated on Tuesday, but very less number of commuters were seen people were seen taking public transport, according to officials.

Though the government had allowed the opening of small places of worship since July, larger religious places including the Madurai Meenakshi temple and Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram opened on Tuesday.

Devotees were allowed inside after a temperature check and sanitising their hands at the entrance. Steps were taken to ensure that social distancing was maintained inside the temple premises, authorities said.

Parks became lively again with the return of morning walkers and joggers.

The Karnataka government has allowed bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants in the state to serve liquor from Tuesday with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

There were restrictions on serving liquor since March, when the lockdown was enforced first, and only takeaways were allowed at these establishments.

The order by the Excise Commissioner said such relaxations were already in place in states like Assam, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Also, the city's main markets, K R Market and Kalasipalya, that had remained shut for some time following a spike in coronavirus cases in the city were allowed to open.

The Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha's Puri district, a major tourist attraction, was on Tuesday re-opened for visitors after remaining closed for more than five months, an official said.

Though other ASI protected monuments in the state like Raja Rani temple, Udaygiri, Khandagiri, Lalitgiri Buddhist monuments were opened earlier, the Konark temple received visitors only on September 1, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Superintending Officer Arun Kumar Mallick told PTI.

Goa Airport on Tuesday announced it had done away with a rule which laid down that domestic travellers must carry COVID-19 negative certificates on arrival, as apart of easing of restrictions under 'Unlock 4'.

In Maharashtra, restriction on inter-district movement of persons and goods has been lifted and e-pass will not be required for undertaking such a journey from September 2.

At the same time, the government said the general lockdown in the state will continue till September 30 as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It also raised permitted attendance in its offices and has allowed hotels and lodges to operate at 100 per cent capacity from September 2.

