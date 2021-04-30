Some states to being jabs for 18-44 yrs on May 1, vaccination drive to stabilise with time: Centre

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Amid many states expressing their inability to start COVID-19 vaccination of those between 18 and 44 years from May 1 citing paucity of doses, the Centre on Friday said some states, which have already coordinated with manufacturers, will kick off the drive on the designated date.

It stressed that any new exercise takes time to pick up pace and this phase three of the vaccination drive too will stabilise over time.

Several states, including Delhi, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab said they do not have adequate doses of vaccine to start vaccinating individuals in the 18-44 age group.

Some states announced phase three of the immunisation drive in selected districts, while some announced vaccination for different age groups also such as those above 35 years.

At a press conference, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said the states are coordinating with vaccine manufacturers for procuring the doses and the Centre is providing the required support.

'Vaccination will be launched tomorrow in some states which have already coordinated with manufacturers. Any new exercises or process takes time to pick up pace and gradually more centres will be increased. The programme will stabilise in some time,' he said.

This is a paid programme unless the state governments subsidise it, Agarwal said, adding free vaccination of priority groups by the Government of India will continue.

He also said so far over 15 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given for free by the Centre in coordination with states.

To queries on whether private hospitals will be able to vaccinate those aged above 45 years, he said all priority groups such as the healthcare and frontline workers and citizens above 45 years shall continue to be eligible for vaccination free of cost from government Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

As provided in the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy document, all priority groups such as healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 45 years and above shall continue to be eligible for vaccination for free from government CVCs and on payment from private CVCs.

From May 1, the types of anti-coronavirus vaccines and their prices will be displayed on the CoWIN portal for the citizens to make an informed choice at the time of booking an appointment at a private vaccination centre, according to the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy document.

Vaccine manufacturers would make an advance declaration of the price for 50 per cent supply that would be available to state governments in the open market before May 1. Based on this price, states, private hospitals, industrial establishments may procure vaccine doses from manufacturers.

Private hospitals would have to procure their supplies of COVID-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50 per cent supply earmarked, other than the Government of India channel. PTI PLB NSD