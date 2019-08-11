Statements of Imran Khan, Owaisi only help RSS: Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader, Harish Rawat, on August 11 said the statements of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan only help to strengthen the agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Rawat was reacting to the statement of Khan who alleged India was attempting to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370. Rawat advised the Pakistani PM to not meddle in India's internal affairs, and said the latter should limit the terrorists in Pakistan and not to be worried about India.