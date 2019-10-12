Statements by Congress leaders only strengthen Pakistan: Rajnath Singh over Rafale 'shastri puja' row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a public rally in Haryana's Karnal. Addressing the rally, he said, "If we had Rafale fighter aircraft with us, then I think we need not have gone to Pakistan for Balakot airstrike. We could have eliminated terror camps there, even while sitting in India." He further added, "I wrote 'Om' on fighter plane (Rafale), and tied a 'raksha bandhan' to it. Congress leaders started a controversy here. They should've welcomed that Rafale is coming here. Instead, they started criticising. Statements by Congress leaders only strengthen Pakistan." Defence Minister Rajnath received the first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet. Haryana Assembly polls have been scheduled to take place on October 21. The votes will be counted on October 24.