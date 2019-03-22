Statement given by Congress will be telecasted like hero in Pakistan: Prakash Javadekar on Pitroda's remark

While speaking to media, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on the comment made by Congress leader Sam Pitroda regarding Balakot air strike said, " The statements given by Sam Pitroda is shameless. Pakistan accepted it that the air strike happened in the country, all over the world stands with India but only Congress stands with Pakistan. Today, the statements given by the Congress party will be telecast like a hero in the Pakistan TV channels."