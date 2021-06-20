Statement of new entrant to BJP reflects party's 'bag culture', says Goa Congress leader

Representative Image

By Bjp Is A Reflection Of 'Bag Culture', Says Goa Congress

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Goa Congress on Sunday alleged that the new entrant to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Urfan Mulla, reflects the "bag culture" of the party with which it forms illegitimate governments in several states.

"The whole of Goa knows the 'bag culture' of the Bhartiya Janata Party by which they imported MLAs from other political parties to form illegitimate governments in many states. The statement by the Urfan Mulla who is the new entrant in BJP is a direct reflection of this Bag Culture in the 'party with a difference'," alleged Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Media Cell Chairman Amarnath Panjikar.

He was reacting to the statement made by the new entrant in BJP, Urfan Mulla, levelling allegations against AICC incharge Dinesh Rao's visit to Goa.

"What the new entrant in BJP has spoken is a direct reflection of what is going on in the BJP. This Urfan Mulla must have been used by the BJP functionaries in Goa to carry the 'Bags' collected by BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh during his recent visit and hence must have learnt of the 'Bag Culture' in BJP", stated Amarnath Panjikar.

"People of Goa would like to know from Urfan Mulla, how many bags he carried of BJP General Secretary BL Santosh? We want Urfan Mulla to inform people of Goa, how many bags were presented to each imported MLA by BJP to stabilise the Government of defective Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant," asked Amarnath Panjikar.

The Goa Congress leader said, "The new entrant in BJP Urfan Mulla has no business in questioning Congress President Girish Chodankar on alliance with other political parties. He should ask his own party president Sadanand Shet Tanawade whether BJP will do boot-licking of MLA Sudin Dhavlikar to have an alliance with MGP as suggested by their own Union Minister Shripad Naik. He must ask his Organisational Secretary Satish Dhond whether the ten imported MLAs will be given tickets by the BJP and allowed to contest on lotus symbol."

While saying that Congress Party is well aware of our way ahead, he said, "We don't need to give explanation about our strategies to an imported spokesperson of BJP. Our AICC Incharge Dinesh Rao is a dedicated and loyal office bearer of the Congress Party whose integrity and honesty are impeccable. We condemn the statement of the irresponsible new entrant in BJP Urfan Mulla against our AICC Incharge and demand an apology from him."

Also, the Goa Congress leader said, "The statement of Urfan Mulla has also exposed intellectual bankruptcy of the BJP. They have no credible faces in the party to appoint as spokespersons and are dependent on this 'Babloo' who has an empty brain and loud mouth." (ANI)