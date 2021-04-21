State-wise List of Schools, Universities Shut Due to COVID-19, Reopening Dates

The second wave of Covid-19 has once again brought the country to a halt. Several recruitment exams, as well as entrance exams, have been canceled due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across India. Over a dozen state and educational boards have also postponed the Class 12 board exams till further notice. Many states have also canceled the Class 10 exams. The schools, colleges, and institutes across the country have also been shut.

The states which have temporarily closed the schools include West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Bihar. States like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh have announced mass promotion up to Classes 9 and 11. They have also postponed the Class 12 board exams without announcing the new schedule.

The online classes will continue even for the new academic sessions which have begun across the country. Here’s the list of states that have shut the schools owing to the spread of Covid-19 and when are they expected to reopen:

Uttar Pradesh: The state government announced that educational institutions across the state will remain closed till May 15. Schools were earlier shut till April 30 which was later extended. Class 10 and 12 board exams have also been postponed in the state.

Bihar: The only state to have conducted class 10 and 12 board exams this year till now – Bihar now has deferred compartmental exams for high school and intermediate exams. Bihar government has also instructed the private as well as government educational institutions to remain closed till May 15. With no easing restrictions, the closure of educational institutes might get extended further, online classes to continue.

Punjab: The schools and colleges have been shut till April 30 in Punjab, before this schools were closed till April 15 as “preparatory holidays” for board exams. Now that the board exams for classes 5,8, and 10 have been canceled and students from classes 1 to 11 will be given mass promotion, the state will only conduct board exams for class 12. Even the class 12 board exam dates are not yet announced. A final call on PSEB 12th exams will be taken in June.

Odisha: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced to shut down the schools and colleges from April 19 onwards till further notice. While announcing strict COVID-19 restrictions, the government said that online classes should be conducted and no student will be allowed to stay in hostels of schools or colleges. Odisha has announced the cancelation of exams for classes 1 to 11, colleges have been asked to chose their own mode of exam. Class 12 board exams have been postponed.

Gujarat: All offline classes of standard 1 to 9 in government and private schools will be closed down for an indefinite period, the Gujarat Chief Minister had said in April first week and till now no orders regarding reopening have been released. Classes will continue to be held digitally. Schools and colleges in the state, which were closed since March last year after a lockdown was imposed to tackle the outbreak, were reopened in a phased manner from January this year; only to be closed again.

Delhi: Schools across the national capital will remain closed as the Delhi Government has declared summer vacations till June 9. Several universities including Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Milia Islamia and others have also put the classes on hold. Delhi government has even announced the lockdown from April 19 to 24.

