State clearly if you support Punjab leaders' comments on Kashmir, Pak: BJP chief to Congress leadership

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Stepping up attack on the Congress over the controversial comments by its Punjab leaders on Kashmir and Pakistan, the BJP on Tuesday alleged that it reflected the opposition party's divisive and anti-India approach.

In a series of tweets, BJP president J P Nadda asked the Congress national leadership to state clearly its stand on the issue as silence will be seen as 'implicit support' to them.

Nadda said, 'Recent comments by Punjab Congress leaders, who enjoy the patronage of the topmost state leadership as well as the High Command in Delhi, are reprehensible. They are repeatedly making irresponsible statements that have grave implications on national security.' Two advisors of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu have sparked a massive row with their comments.

Malvinder Singh Mali had claimed that 'Kashmir is a country of Kashmiri people' while another advisor, Pyare Lal Garg, had taken a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for criticising Pakistan, saying it is not in Punjab's interest.

Nadda said, 'I would urge the topmost national leadership of the Congress to state clearly whether they support the remarks on Kashmir and Pakistan made by Congress leaders in Punjab? Silence on the matter will be seen as implicit support to such objectionable remarks.' Later addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said such remarks could not have been made by the Congress leaders without the approval of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

'The remarks made by advisors of Punjab Congress chief clearly show that the party has divisive and anti-India approach towards Kashmir,' Patra said.

Taking on the Congress over Garg's remark that Pakistan should not be criticised, Patra said that 'these people earn their livelihood in India but sing Pakistan's tune'.

Patra also asked why Sidhu, who hugged the Pakistan Army Chief, had been made Congress' Punjab unit chief and 'on whose behest'.

The comments by Mali and Garg have drawn angry reactions from some Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, as well. PTI KR/JTR RT RT

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Sex racket busted in Nagpur, 2 rescued, 1 arrested

    Nagpur, Aug 22 (PTI) A sex racket operating out of a salon near Medical Chowk in Nagpur was busted, leading to the arrest of a man and the rescue of two others, including a teenager, police said on Sunday.

  • 17 high end cars seized in Karnataka

    Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) A Rolls Royce car, reportedly belonging to a Bollywood star, was seized along with 16 other high end vehicles on Sunday for plying without valid documents, officials in the transport department said.

  • Two dead, 4 injured in balloon gas cylinder blast in Varanasi

    Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Two people were killed and four were injured when a cylinder used for inflating balloons exploded in the Ramnagar area of Varanasi on Sunday, the police said.

  • Ukraine Sanctions Lawmaker Accused Of Meddling In U.S. Election

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday signed a decree imposing sanctions on Andriy Derkach, the Ukrainian lawmaker accused by the United States of being a Russian agent and interfering in U.S. elections, the presidential office said.

  • Woman, husband killed as car hits their bike

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 22 (PTI) A woman and her husband were killed after a speeding car hit their bike while travelling from Muzaffarnagar to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said Sunday.

  • Seven Karnataka residents return from Afghanistan

    Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) Seven people have safely returned to Karnataka from Afghanistan, after the Taliban takeover of that country, authorities said on Sunday.

  • Andhra reports 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

    Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, 1,541 recoveries and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours.

  • Grenade attack by militants in Baramulla

    Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Militants on Sunday hurled a grenade towards the residence of a sarpanch in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no casualty in the explosion, officials said.

  • Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij hospitalised after his oxygen level dipped

    Chandigarh [India], August 22 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after his oxygen level dipped on Sunday.

  • Cough syrup worth Rs 2 cr seized in Assam

    Hailakandi, Aug 22 (PTI) Police seized a huge quantity of cough syrup worth Rs 2 crore from a truck in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

  • 3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Hingoli

    Hingoli (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Hingoli in Maharashtra on Sunday.

  • L N Mittal meets Rajasthan CM

    Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) ArcelorMittal Group Chairman L N Mittal called on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Sunday and expressed his desire to set up a solar plant with 4,500 MW capacity in the state with an investment of about Rs 19,000 crore, according to an official statement.

  • COVID-19: Curfew extended in Goa till August 30

    Panaji, Aug 22 (PTI) The coronavirus-induced curfew in Goa was on Sunday extended till August 30, officials said.

  • My Language of Love Begins and Ends With Zaid: Gauahar Khan

    Gauhar Khan new project is Kaali Peeli Tales an anthology. He short film is called Loose Ends which is an interesting take on marriage. While speaking to The Quint Gauahar talks about her new film and how she always wanted to be an actor. And how she found the love of her life Zaid Darbar

  • Goa Police busts gang involved in chain snatching incidents, 3 held

    Panaji (Goa) [India], August 22 (ANI): Goa Police on Sunday busted a gang and arrested three accused, who were involved in more than 10 chain snatching incidents reported across the state.

  • J&K reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

    Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 107 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 3,24,202, while one more fatality pushed the death count to 4,402, officials said.

  • Bengal reports 561 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

    Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) West Bengal reported 561 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Sunday, as per an official bulletin.

  • Maha: Man who attempted suicide outside Mantralaya dies during treatment

    Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) A 48-year-old man who tried to kill himself outside the Maharashtra secretariat here by consuming some poisonous substance died during treatment at a hospital, police said on Sunday.

  • Nagaland reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

    Kohima, Aug 22 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,589 on Sunday as 35 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the coronavirus toll to 610, a health bulletin said.

  • Dalit woman raped in UP village

    Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) An 18-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Sunday.