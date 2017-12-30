Startups to look for in 2018!

The Indian startup ecosystem has been growing and acting more mature, strong and valuable. With the dawn of 2018, here are some startups that witnessed exceptional pace in reaching out to tier II and tier III cities. Roposo: India's one-of-a-kind 'TV by the people' - that allows users to express, connect, and interact to make the world sit up and take notice of how millennials celebrate their experiences, the digital way. Over the span of three years, Roposo saw its user base eventually grow to five million where users were creating content which belonged to a whole variety of genres ranging from fashion to food, travel, music, and many more. Netmeds: Leading online pharmacy that offers customers complete ease of shopping for medicines and other healthcare products through its 24x7 online portal. Netmeds has its roots in Vitalic which has been in the Pharma sector for more than 100 years. Credihealth: Medical assistance company, Credihealth leverages technology to offer complete support for all medical needs of consumers. A Credihealth user can access verified information on hospitals and doctors, compare customer feedback and get cost estimates. NoBroker: It is a disruptive brokerage-free property search portal that connects owners and customers directly with each other by eliminating the middleman. NoBroker.com is revolutionizing real estate not just by eliminating the brokerage but by making it convenient and hassle-free with the use of cutting-edge technology and innovation. BookMyForex: The USP of BookMyForex.com is that it compares exchange rates and service quality metrics across hundreds of banks and exchange companies and connects the customer with the most ideal forex vendor in real time, making it a 'Smart-market place'. With a wide network and association with 5,000+ banks, money changers and 50 + channel partner, BookMyForex.com has witnessed 74 percent increase in customer base in the past year and serving 2,75,000+ happy customers.